Thunderbolts Is Now In Early Development At Marvel

The Thunderbolts have long been a team that Marvel fans want to see in the MCU. For those unfamiliar with the concept, they’re essentially the Marvel version of the Suicide Squad – a group of villains and anti-heroes pressed into service for the greater good by General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. With the franchise amassing a whole lot of supercrimials and crooks over the past decade, it would make sense to bring the Thunderbolts to the screen in the next few years. And it looks like that’s indeed the plan.

MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad is reporting that a Thunderbolts project is now in early development at Marvel Studios. Conrad’s unable to ascertain whether this will take the form of a movie or a Disney Plus TV show, but either way, the studio is said to be pressing ahead with adapting the team for the MCU, though they may take a few years to materialize.

First Black Widow Poster Reveals Nat's New Costume 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, We Got This Covered was the first outlet to tell you about a Thunderbolts project back in April and now, MCU Cosmic has seemingly confirmed our scoop. And while details beyond that remain hazy, it’s expected that the studio will bring back William Hurt as Ross to head up the task force. Remember, Ross is due to appear for a cameo in Black Widow, which is said to feature him recruiting for his gang. He may also become Red Hulk in the She-Hulk show, which again would set up Thunderbolts.

Just a few familiar faces who’d be good fits for the squad include Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), who’ll be back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And there’ll be even more foes to choose from by the time the project’s with us. It’s still early, early days of course, but we imagine that once the next Phase gets underway we’ll start to learn more about what Marvel has planned for the team, so stay tuned.