TikTok becomes official sponsor of Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival has announced a partnership with TikTok, in a move to increase public interest in the notoriously exclusive festival.

The partnership will see TikTok sponsor the festival for its 75th anniversary, with a clear drive by Cannes to diversify its audience and appeal. Key to this deal is a TikTok short film competition centered around Cannes, with a yet-to-be-announced director presiding as judge for the new award.

The #TikTokShortFilm competition will be launched on the app, with users challenged to create a 30 second to 3-minute long vertical video film.

The deal will also allow TikTok creators behind the scenes access to stars at Cannes, a change in aesthetics for the festival which reportedly banned red carpet selfies in 2015.

“We are truly honored to welcome them as an official partner. Entertainment fans from all over the world turn to TikTok to be entertained, express themselves or discover something new, but they share an authentic and rewarding sense of community unlike anywhere else.” TikTok Europe general manager Rich Waterworth

Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux spoke with adoration of the app in the press release, and put emphasis on Cannes’ hope to diversify its audience.

“With this collaboration with TikTok — which is part of a desire to diversify the audience — we’re looking forward to sharing the most exciting and inspiring moments from the festival and seeing the festival reimagined through the lens of TikTok creators and its community.” Thierry Fremaux

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival will begin May 17 running until May 28.