No Time To Die Star Promises That Bond Fans Will Be Reduced To Tears

What’s set Daniel Craig’s era apart from previous James Bond movies is that his have been keen to deepen the emotional content of the franchise – every film, with various levels of success, has seen 007 face some kind of personal upheaval. And it seems No Time To Die, his final outing in the spy’s tux, will be no different, as returning leading lady Lea Seydoux has promised that fans will be crying by the time the credits roll.

In a profile piece for C Magazine, the French actress teased that the 25th entry in the Bond saga is so heartbreaking that it made even her tear up when she first saw it.

“There’s a lot of emotion in this Bond. It’s very moving. I bet you’re going to cry, if you like to cry. [When I watched it,] I cried, which is weird, because I play in it.”

Seydoux joined the cast in 2015’s Spectre as Dr. Madeleine Swann, the daughter of Bond’s former enemy Mr. White, who aids him in stopping his evil adoptive brother, Blofeld. The pair fall in love and, in a surprising development, the secret agent left MI6 behind to find happiness with Madeleine. However, in No Time to Die, Bond will be pulled back into active duty when mysterious new villain Safin (Rami Malek) comes out of the woodwork.

Trailers have hinted Safin has a connection to Madeleine’s own past, which leads a skeleton to come out of her closet. Whatever it is, it seems to come as the deepest betrayal to Bond himself. Is the dissolution of their relationship what’ll make us cry? Or is the title a great big fib and now actually is the time to die for 007?

We would’ve had the answer this very week, as per the movie’s original release date, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, No Time To Die has been moved to November – the 12th in the UK and 25th in the US.