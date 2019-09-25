Now that Harry Styles has officially turned down the role of Prince Eric, Disney is currently scouting out another rising star to play Ariel’s love interest in The Little Mermaid. And according to our sources – the same ones who told us the Mouse House was developing an Aladdin sequel, which has since been confirmed – two of the names reportedly being eyed to fill the part are Timothée Chalamet and Jordan Fisher. Nothing is official as of yet, of course, but we’ve been told that the studio is interested in both actors.

Chalamet is a twenty-three-year-old French-American talent who’s quickly become a heartthrob after appearing in several award-winning movies. His eye-opening performances in Homeland, Lady Bird, Interstellar, Beautiful Boy and more all garnered him critical praise, though it was Chalamet’s heartfelt turn in Call Me By Your Name that made him the third-youngest actor in history to ever earn an Academy Award nomination and asserted him as one of the most promising up-and-comers in Hollywood. Taking on the role of Prince Eric would easily be the most high-profile role of his career thus far though, as well as his biggest box office success.

Here's How Halle Bailey Could Look As Ariel In The Little Mermaid 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fisher, on the other hand, has also established himself as a big name in the industry. The 25-year-old had recurring roles on the TV series The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie, along with supporting roles in the musical television films Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2. He continued to show off his vocal talents in Grease: Live and Rent: Live on Fox, as well as being featured on the Moana soundtrack. Fisher took over the role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton on November 22nd, 2016 and has continued to climb up the ranks on his way to stardom ever since.

Either of these performers would be a perfect Prince Eric alongside Halle Bailey’s Ariel, but tell us, which of these actors would you rather see take on the part? Be sure to comment below with your thoughts and stay tuned for more on The Little Mermaid.