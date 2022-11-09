Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell reveal what they actually ate while filming cannibal scenes

One of the more disturbing (or entertaining, depending on your proclivities) movies to come out recently is the cannibal love story Bones & All, starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. The movie is gory, to say the least, with explicit scenes of people eating people. So how did they do it?

It apparently took a lot of practical effects to make it look like the two were munching on actual human beings. In an interview with Slash Film, Russell revealed what was actually happening in those scenes.

Despite the food being dark and gross looking, it was also apparently delicious.

“On a very practical note, Luca said that we were eating corn syrup. But I know that I wasn’t, because I remember the incredible effects team and the team who were handling all of that sort of stuff told me that it was maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups. If that sounds good to you, cool. If it doesn’t, fair enough. But it was very sweet and [tastier] than anything else maybe you could imagine.”

Chalamet previously spoke about how cannibalism is featured in the movie and what it means.

“For me, it felt like the cannibalism was a metaphor for what your ancestors leave you with — your immediate parents, but also the trauma that you’ve lived with from generations past. You wrestle with that. Sometimes it’s something you can actually overcome and break the cycle. And sometimes a curse remains a curse and a blemish remains a blemish.”

Yup, a curse is a curse, whatever that means. Bones & All hits theaters on Nov. 18.