Timothée Chalamet, one of the most popular active actors currently working in Hollywood, has shared a trailer for his next big project. And this trailer suggests that fans are in for a wild ride when Bones & All hits screens.

The tweet simply says: “LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL,” followed by three blood drop emojis. The trailer shows what seems to be regular romance movie shots. However, the voice in the background screaming “Stop,” and the creepy music show that this isn’t going to be a gentle romance.

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL 🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/Q1ErygQvGF — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

Luca Guadagnino, most known for his 2018 remake of Suspiria and 2017’s Call Me by Your Name, directed the film. The movie debuted at the Venice International Film Festival last year to rave reviews from critics. The film adapts Camille DeAngelis’ popular and highly praised novel Bones & All.

Set in the 1980s, the story follows a young woman who meets a drifter while trying to survive. Together the unlikely pair goes on a massive trip, only for several long-held secrets to be revealed, causing chaos.

The film’s official description says:

“The film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

The film is scheduled for release on Nov. 23rd, 2022.