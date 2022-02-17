Timothée Chalamet spotted in full costume filming for ‘Wonka’ in Oxford

Timothée Chalamet has been spotted in full costume, top hat and all, as kooky chocolatier Willy Wonka in Oxford. The Dune star is switching the sands of Arrakis for the streets of Victorian London for Warner Bros.’s upcoming Wonka, a musical prequel movie focusing on how the young Willy achieved his dream of opening the world’s finest chocolate factory, as inspired by Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

With filming pressing ahead in the United Kingdom, Chalamet has been seen shooting scenes in the vicinity of Oxford University this week. In the set photos and videos that have ended up on social media, the 26-year-old actor is spotted wearing a purple frock coat, orange cravat and beige hat and pants, with the outfit accessorized by a cane. All in all, the look is very reminiscent of Gene Wilder’s costume in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp also played the role in the 2005 remake.

Chalamet was paired with young actress Calah Lane during filming on Feb. 16, though co-star Hugh Grant was also allegedly on set.

Spending all day outside in the English winter proved to be a bit of a chore for Chalamet, as one set video depicted him jumping up and down between scenes in a bid to keep warm.

From Paddington director Paul King, Wonka features an all-star ensemble cast of British talent that rivals a Harry Potter film. Chalamet and Grant are joined by the likes of Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Rowan Atkinson (Love Actually), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Matt Lucas (Alice in Wonderland), and Koba Holdbrook-Smith (Justice League). Keegan-Michael Key is likewise set to appear.

Though it’s still knee-deep in production, Wonka is scheduled to release in theaters in just over a year’s time on March 17, 2023. Timothée Chalamet is also due to star in Dune: Part Two and romantic-horror Bones & All.