Timothee Chalamet’s cannibal romance film feasts on intriguing box office opening

Timothee Chalamet’s cannibalistic urges are proving intriguing for the box office, with Bones and All seeing spectacularly high rates of young people in screenings.

Luca Guadagnino’s latest romance film packs a real bite as it sees Chalamet star as a cannibal in a road-trip romance movie because we’ve all been waiting for a movie about cannibals falling in love. According to Deadline, the film’s limited premiere in cinemas saw 79 percent of audiences in the 18-30 demographic, while 54 percent were women. Chalamet is a modern-day heartthrob, whether you like it or not.

The gross isn’t exceptional at $120,000 in its opening weekend, but given this is a film largely intended for awards season consideration and to be played in independent cinemas — it’s still very impressive. Bones and All was made on an estimated budget of $15-20 million, but again with more intent for awards than financial.

Guadagnino has worked with him before on Call Me by Your Name (which saw Chalamet nominated for an Oscar), and it seems the partnership is a fruitful one as it sits on an exceptional 86 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Guadagnino has made himself known for his coming-of-age stories, and if you’re able to make a cannibal story in such a genre good, then you must be very talented.

Bones and All will enter awards season with decent shouts at nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, as well as Best Actor for Chalamet. Fierce competition may come from a polar opposite side of cinema as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will likely get a nod for screenplay recognition.