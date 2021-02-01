Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max In February
As Quibi discovered when the $1.75 billion investment was forced to shut down less than eight months after it launched, if you don’t experience instant success in the streaming wars, then your days are numbered from the start. NBCUniversal’s Peacock, meanwhile, recently acquired the WWE Network to bolster their lineup, presumably in the hopes of drawing in some lapsed professional wrestling fans and generating headlines about something that isn’t The Office for a change.
Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus are still the three to beat, of course, something that isn’t going to change for a long time, if ever. The trio boast almost 450 million subscribers between them, with the former recently passing the milestone 200 million mark and Mouse House executives confident that their platform could become the industry leader by the end of next year.
Today being the first of the month, each of the major combatants has unveiled a huge number of new additions to their respective content libraries, a trend that’s set to continue throughout February. There are plenty of titles to get excited for, and you can check out the full list of all the arrivals coming to Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max this month below.
February 1
NETFLIX
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
HBO MAX
All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
American Style
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman, 1989
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories, Season 5
Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Giant, 1956
The Graduate, 1967
Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Man of Steel, 2013
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 10B
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Unforgiven, 1992
United Shades of America, Season 5
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
HULU
60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)
Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)
Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)
Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)
Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)
Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)
9 to 5 (1980)
Affliction (1998)
American Psycho (2000)
American Psycho 2 (2002)
The Bellboy (1960)
Bug (1975)
Cinderfella (1960)
Crimes Of The Heart (1987)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
District 9 (2009)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Everything Must Go (2011)
From Hell (2001)
G.I. Jane (1997)
Garfield (2004)
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Happy Tears (2010)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)
Hitman’s Run (1999)
Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)
The Juror (1996)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Me, Myself And Irene (2000)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
The Omen (1976) (1976)
Damien – Omen II (1978)
Only God Forgives (2013)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Possessor (2020)
The Prince Of Tides (1991)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
The Shootist (1976)
Sideways (2004)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
The Tenant (1976)
Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)
Turbulence (1997)
Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)
Waking Ned Devine (1998)
Witness (1985)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
You Laugh But It’s True (2011)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
PRIME VIDEO
Antz (1998)
Australia (2008)
Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)
Coming To America (1988)
Courageous (2011)
Dazed And Confused (1993)
Down To Earth (2001)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)
How She Move (2008)
Imagine That (2009)
Just Wright (2010)
Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)
Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Notes On A Scandal (2006)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Spy Next Door (2010)
The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)
The Ides Of March (2011)
The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
The Prestige (2006)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
The Village (2004)
Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)
Billions: Seasons 1-3
One On One: Season 1-5
The Game: Seasons 1-3
February 2
NETFLIX
Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES
HBO MAX
A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)
February 3
NETFLIX
All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM
Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Tacoma FD, Season 2
HULU
Modern Family, Seasons 1-11
February 4
HBO MAX
Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series
Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale
HULU
12 Hour Shift (2020)
February 5
NETFLIX
Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)
WandaVision – New Episode
HBO MAX
Aquaman, 2018
Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
HULU
The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Antebellum (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Bliss – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3
February 6
NETFLIX
The Sinner: Jamie
HBO MAX
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019
February 7
HBO MAX
We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
HULU
Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)
February 8
NETFLIX
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
February 9
HBO MAX
Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Gen:Lock, Season 1
February 10
NETFLIX
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM
The World We Make (2019)
HBO MAX
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)
February 11
NETFLIX
Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM
Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
HULU
Then Came You (2019)
February 12
NETFLIX
Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM
Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)
Marvel’s Behind the Mask
WandaVision – New Episode
Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch
HBO MAX
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Very Scary People, Season 2
HULU
Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
2067 (2020)
You’re Next (2013)
PRIME VIDEO
Map Of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Clifford – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
February 13
NETFLIX
Monsoon (2019)
HBO MAX
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
HULU
Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)
February 14
HBO MAX
The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
February 15
NETFLIX
The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)
The Batman
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Hot Ones, Season 1
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
Static Shock
HULU
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)
Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)
House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)
Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)
Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)
Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)
The Shape of Water (2017)
February 16
NETFLIX
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Good Girls: Season 3
HULU
Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)
PRIME VIDEO
Catfish (2010)
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)
February 17
NETFLIX
Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
Logan Lucky (2017)
February 18
NETFLIX
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere
Ben 10, Season 4B
It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
HULU
Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)
February 19
NETFLIX
I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM
Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
The Killer Truth, Season 1
DISNEY+
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show (s1-5)
Flora & Ulysses – Film Premiere
WandaVision – New Episode
HULU
Nomadland (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Amazon Exclusive: Season 1
February 20
NETFLIX
Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
February 21
NETFLIX
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
February 22
HBO MAX
Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
February 23
NETFLIX
Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)
Dredd (2012)
February 24
NETFLIX
Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
February 25
NETFLIX
Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM
High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
February 26
NETFLIX
Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY
Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Fantastic (2016)
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
DISNEY+
Car Sos (s8)
Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings (s1-3)
Disney Roll it Back (s1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1-2)
Mickey Go Local (s1)
Okavango: River of Dreams
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
Myth: A Frozen Tale – Premiere
WandaVision – New Episode
HBO MAX
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)
Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)
PRIME VIDEO
The Informer (2020)
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – IMDb TV Original: Limited Series
February 27
HBO MAX
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
How It Really Happened, Season 5
The data indicates that most households tend to subscribe to an average of two streaming services, and based on the numbers, the majority will include one of Netflix, Amazon or Disney Plus. HBO Max may be using their game-changing strategy of releasing their entire 2021 slate simultaneously in theaters and via the platform to drive up the customer base, but they’ve still got a long way to go to match the massive audience of the so-called ‘Big Three.’
Source: ComicBook.com
