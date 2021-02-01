Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max In February

As Quibi discovered when the $1.75 billion investment was forced to shut down less than eight months after it launched, if you don’t experience instant success in the streaming wars, then your days are numbered from the start. NBCUniversal’s Peacock, meanwhile, recently acquired the WWE Network to bolster their lineup, presumably in the hopes of drawing in some lapsed professional wrestling fans and generating headlines about something that isn’t The Office for a change.

Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus are still the three to beat, of course, something that isn’t going to change for a long time, if ever. The trio boast almost 450 million subscribers between them, with the former recently passing the milestone 200 million mark and Mouse House executives confident that their platform could become the industry leader by the end of next year.

Today being the first of the month, each of the major combatants has unveiled a huge number of new additions to their respective content libraries, a trend that’s set to continue throughout February. There are plenty of titles to get excited for, and you can check out the full list of all the arrivals coming to Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max this month below.

February 1

NETFLIX

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

HBO MAX

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

American Style

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

HULU

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

PRIME VIDEO

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

One On One: Season 1-5

The Game: Seasons 1-3

February 2

NETFLIX

Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

HBO MAX

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

February 3

NETFLIX

All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM

Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Tacoma FD, Season 2

HULU

Modern Family, Seasons 1-11

February 4

HBO MAX

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale

HULU

12 Hour Shift (2020)

February 5

NETFLIX

Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM

Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

WandaVision – New Episode

HBO MAX

Aquaman, 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

HULU

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Bliss – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 6

NETFLIX

The Sinner: Jamie

HBO MAX

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019

February 7

HBO MAX

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

HULU

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

February 8

NETFLIX

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

February 9

HBO MAX

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen:Lock, Season 1

February 10

NETFLIX

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM

The World We Make (2019)

HBO MAX

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)

February 11

NETFLIX

Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

HULU

Then Came You (2019)

February 12

NETFLIX

Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision – New Episode

Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch

HBO MAX

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Very Scary People, Season 2

HULU

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

PRIME VIDEO

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 13

NETFLIX

Monsoon (2019)

HBO MAX

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

HULU

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

February 14

HBO MAX

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

February 15

NETFLIX

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock

HULU

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)

February 16

NETFLIX

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Good Girls: Season 3

HULU

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

February 17

NETFLIX

Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Logan Lucky (2017)

February 18

NETFLIX

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10, Season 4B

It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

HULU

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

NETFLIX

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

The Killer Truth, Season 1

DISNEY+

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1-5)

Flora & Ulysses – Film Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode

HULU

Nomadland (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

February 20

NETFLIX

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

February 21

NETFLIX

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

February 22

HBO MAX

Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)

February 23

NETFLIX

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dredd (2012)

February 24

NETFLIX

Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25

NETFLIX

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME

HULU

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

February 26

NETFLIX

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Fantastic (2016)

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

DISNEY+

Car Sos (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1-3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1-2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale – Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode

HBO MAX

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

PRIME VIDEO

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – IMDb TV Original: Limited Series

February 27

HBO MAX

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Season 5

The data indicates that most households tend to subscribe to an average of two streaming services, and based on the numbers, the majority will include one of Netflix, Amazon or Disney Plus. HBO Max may be using their game-changing strategy of releasing their entire 2021 slate simultaneously in theaters and via the platform to drive up the customer base, but they’ve still got a long way to go to match the massive audience of the so-called ‘Big Three.’

