Here’s Everything Coming To Disney Plus Next Month

Yesterday I wrote up on the names of films and TV shows that would be leaving Netflix over the month of March. Now, the circle of life streaming services dictates that today I bring you the names of films and TV shows that will be joining the new kid on the block, Disney Plus. Some of these titles will be familiar to those who read the previous piece, too, and they at least start out easily recognizable.

March 1 – Doctor Doolittle 2, Ice Age (everybody knows what they are).

March 4 – Black Panther (ex-Netters).

March 5 – Bedtime Stories (getting obscurer).

March 6 – The Finest Hours, Three on the Run (completely lost now).

This is where things get messy, as we’ve got a whole bunch of TV stuff that I doubt anyone is subscribing to Disney Plus for, except… maybe Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Some people are into that, for some reason. Anyway, if any of this content tickles your fancy, you’re a trooper (or mad).

March 6th continued:

Diary of a Future President – “Matters of Diplomacy”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Genius Gitanjali”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Pandoran Wedding”

Shop Class – “Justin’s Biggest Fan”

Disney Family Sundays – “Zootopia: Bracelets”

One Day at Disney – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

March 13th:

Wicked Tuna (S3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)

Zorro – Second Series (S1)

Stargirl – Disney+ Original Movie

Diary of a Future President – “State of the Union”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Unfinished Business”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Astonishing Austin”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Made for Loving You”

Shop Class – “Ramps & Champs”

Disney Family Sundays – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”

One Day at Disney – “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

March 15th – G-Force (remember that gerbil movie? Blimey)

March 17th – Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

March 20th:

I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)

Diary of a Future President – “Two Party System”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Gone With a Trace”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “High-Flying Hailey”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Wedding GOALS!”

Shop Class – “Bridge or Bust”

Disney Family Sundays – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

One Day at Disney – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

I’ve lost the will to live. Think it went right around Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Made for Loving You. For the bookkeepers, that was the time of death.

March 25th – A Wrinkle in Time

March 27th:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Deal or No Deal”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”

Shop Class – “Boulder Bash”

Be Our Chef (Premiere) – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

Disney Family Sundays – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

One Day at Disney – “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”

I hope you’re satisfied. And I thought yesterday was bad. We all make mistakes, though. This was mine.