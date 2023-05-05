‘To be honest, it is really odd’: Will Poulter reveals that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has affected his sleep

At some point in our lives, we’ve all probably dreamed of being a snazzy superhero straight from the realm of Marvel, DC, or any other iconic comic book franchises that have flown from the shelves over the decades, but suffice to say that few people actually see this dream come to life.

Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, however, Will Poulter has become one such person to fulfill that dream after loaning his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on Adam Warlock. Indeed, with a golden hue, super strength, breakneck flying speed, and access to energy blasts to boot, Adam is one character that embraces the term “superhero” for all its worth, even if he doesn’t exactly spend the film doing heroic acts.

We’re not actually sure if Poulter ever did dream of being a superhero before Vol. 3 came calling, but according to the actor himself, he certainly does now; in an interview with People, the Midsommar and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star remarked how donning the Adam Warlock mantle has had a marked effect on his dreams, noting how he finds himself dreaming about flying much more often these days.

“My flying dreams have increased in quality exponentially. Flying dreams are great. You get a flying dream, and that’s fun. Mine are now movie-quality. And I can go for a while before I come back down, and I’ll spin around a bit. Yeah, I’ve really, really enjoyed those. I hope I have one tonight!”

Beyond props and other physical memorabilia, there’s only so much an actor can do to bring some of that movie magic home with them once production has wrapped, but it looks like it’s found its way to Poulter in the most delightful manner possible. The question now is, do Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn often dream that they’re raccoons?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.