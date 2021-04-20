Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Reportedly Enter Spider-Man: No Way Home In Act 2

Marvel Studios and Sony still haven’t confirmed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but every new piece of information we hear surrounding Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the web-slinger only reinforces its inevitability. After all, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are both on board as Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively, giving us one villain each from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb timelines.

We still don’t know how the narrative is going to tie everything together, but it would be safe to assume that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will be pivotal to the unraveling and subsequent chaos of the multiverse, given his status as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident Master of the Mystical Arts.

A new leak has now emerged that reportedly offers some major spoilers and plot details for No Way Home, and while it did originate on Reddit and should thus be taken with the requisite pinch of salt, the originator of the rumor was one of the very few people online to correctly name Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s secret episode 5 cameo well ahead of time.

As per their report, Maguire and Garfield will be introduced in the second act of Spider-Man: No Way Home, presumably after all of the multiversal setup and exposition has been dealt with to set the stage for the MCU’s alternate realities to start bleeding into one another. It isn’t made clear how they end up in Tom Holland’s timeline, but they’ll reportedly help their fellow Spidey in a massive third act showdown that sees the trio of heroes face off against the movie’s villains with the fate of everyone’s universe at stake.