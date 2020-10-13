Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Reportedly Now Signed On For Spider-Man 3

We’ve heard rumors over the past week or so that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might return to the franchise that put them both on the map. Now it’s official. The actors are reportedly locked in to reprise their roles as Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland’s current portrayal of the character in Spider-Man 3.

Doctor Strange will serve as the conduit to bring these three versions of the web-slinger together for the first time onscreen, thereby creating the first live-action Spider-Verse in history. Maguire and Garfield are set to appear in the final act of the film in order to help defeat the combined villains from each of the performers’ respective series.

This likely means we’ll also see a lot of other familiar faces returning to the Big Apple. We already know Jamie Foxx will be suiting up as Electro once again for this flick and could potentially be joined by Tom Hardy’s Venom, Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and more. Kirsten Dunst might even come back as Mary Jane Watson if the studio has their way.

Maguire And Garfield Cross Into The MCU In Spider-Man 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Despite this planned reintroduction of these past Spider-Men, the franchise still definitively belongs to just one man. In fact, Marvel is currently trying to lock Holland in for many more pics as the titular web-head. Even with this delightful crossover event, it sounds like he doesn’t have to worry about losing his job to anyone for a while (except maybe Miles Morales).

Are you excited to see these three crimefighters team up in a movie or would you rather the MCU stick to just one Peter Parker? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!

Spider-Man 3 is set to be released in December of 2021.