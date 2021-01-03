Tobey Maguire Reportedly Acting Like A Diva For Spider-Man 3, Wants More Money

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 has been shooting for close to three months, but so far, there’ve been no new additions confirmed for the cast by either Sony or Marvel Studios other than Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. However, that hasn’t stopped a huge number of familiar faces from being linked with a return.

Alfred Molina, Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst were all reported to be in talks, while the rumor mill has also roped in Willem Dafoe, Dane DeHaan, Tom Hardy, Michael Keaton, Thomas Haden Church and Jake Gyllenhaal. Of course, the news fans are waiting for the most eagerly surrounds the widely expected cameos from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

We’ve been hearing for months now that the former incumbents of the spandex will be announced any day, but insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man is reportedly exhibiting some diva-like behavior and demanding more money and an increase in screen time, which would presumably be more than the $15 million Richtman previously said he was chasing.

While this shouldn’t be taken as gospel, it does pose several serious hypothetical questions about Spider-Man 3, namely why filming would have kicked off in the first place without the entire cast being signed up, especially when you’d imagine the crew is working from a script where Garfield and Maguire play prominent roles in the multiversal narrative.

The 46 year-old Pleasantville star hasn’t exactly been active over the last decade, and while you’d understand his reluctance to suit up for a role he retired from over thirteen years ago, it certainly seems odd that producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal would’ve forged ahead with production before they had all of the pieces locked into place.