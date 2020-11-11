Tobey Maguire Will Reportedly Be Announced For Spider-Man 3 Any Day Now

Cameras have been rolling on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 for a few weeks now, and so far, there have only been two major additions made to the cast. The new faces are hugely exciting in their own right, though, with Jamie Foxx reprising his role of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the presence of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange making it pretty clear that the web-slinging sequel is set to incorporate the multiverse in a major way.

However, fans are still waiting to discover if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will officially sign on the dotted line to make the most unexpected comebacks as their respective versions of Peter Parker, something that would have been unthinkable a couple of months ago, but will now leave millions of people disappointed if it doesn’t end up happening.

The rumor mill has been constantly swirling about how and why the former incumbents of the costume could factor into the plot, but despite a myriad of theories making the rounds online, it all remains firmly in the realm of speculation for now. However, insider Grace Randolph is claiming that Maguire could be confirmed imminently, as you can see below.

The 45 year-old has hardly been an active presence on our screens over the last few years, only starring in a handful of movies, but the lure of the MCU and the resultant hefty paycheck might prove too good to turn down. In any case, Spider-Man 3 is now ramping up production with the release date just thirteen months away, and the next couple of weeks or so should see all of the major pieces finally start falling into place regarding the potential introduction of a live-action Spider-Verse.