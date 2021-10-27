Tobey Maguire Reportedly [SPOILERS] In Spider-Man: No Way Home

If you’ve been keeping up to date with every single shred of speculation regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home, then quite frankly you’ve got too much time on your hands.

That being said, yesterday brought news that the webslinging threequel will reportedly features the “with great power comes great responsibility” line for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although the identity of the wisdom dispenser wasn’t identified.

However, Geekosity has now offered that Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker is the one who says it to Tom Holland, which makes the greatest deal of sense. After all, we haven’t heard it in Tom Holland’s movies yet, and Martin Sheen did his damndest to get around it in The Amazing Spider-Man, so in multiverse continuity, Maguire is the only one to hear Uncle Ben’s dying words as far as the audience is aware.

Not only that, but the story goes on to claim that the actor will mirror his onscreen uncle by uttering the sage words with his dying breath, so the heavily-touted trio of Spideys will be reduced to at least a duo should Geekosity‘s information turn out to be on point. Thank the stars we’ve only got seven weeks left until we find out, because the constant churn of the Spider-Man: No Way Home rumor mill is getting exhausting.