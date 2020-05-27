Tobey Maguire Rumored To Return For Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie

The animated movie was amazing, but Spider-Man lovers have really got an itch for a live-action Spider-Verse film, too. For one reason, because it could allow Tobey Maguire to return as Peter Parker, as his run as the wall-crawler ended earlier than anticipated with Spider-Man 3. Thankfully, it really feels like this is something that could be on the horizon and a new rumor claims that it’s indeed on the way.

The Lords of the Long Box YouTube channel has shared the report, which comes from scoopster Mikey Sutton, and it says that Sony wants to get Maguire back to play Spidey one more time for a live-action Spider-Verse. What’s more, Sam Raimi could be involved with the project, too. It’s noted that this would be a chance for Raimi to sort of make the Spider-Man 4 that he’s always wanted to make and be able to say goodbye to the character.

Intriguingly, the rumor says that this movie would do for Maguire’s web-slinger what Avengers: Endgame did for Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and give his version of Spidey a moving exit. This would then lead into the introduction of a live-action Miles Morales. So, in other words, this Spider-Verse film would again adapt The Death of Spider-Man arc from the Ultimate comics. Whereas the animated movie dealt with it pretty quickly, this one would save Peter’s fate until the film’s climax.

Sony has addressed the possibility of a live-action Spider-Verse in the past, with producer Amy Pascal not ruling it out. Likewise, Raimi did just sign up to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel, so he’s firmly back in the superhero genre. Maguire himself has also not ruled out a comeback. All the signs are pointing to some sort of project like this happening, then. We just have to be patient in waiting for it to get here.