Tobey Maguire shares insight into return for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man fans got everything they could ask for and more when No Way Home launched in theatres bringing together two decades of Spider-Man film history for one action-packed celebration of the character.

To do this, all three Spider-Men were needed and while Tom Holland was a given, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s appearances were a shock to many. Since the film launched, Garfield has been vocal about his time being involved and finally, after more than a month, Maguire has taken the time to share his experience coming back to the character almost two decades later.

Speaking with Deadline in an interview shared to the official Spider-Man YouTube channel, Maguire explained how the film was pitched to him and ultimately why he chose to return to this, the latest Spider-Man MCU project.

“In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies and what it meant I think to Amy and Kevin was apparent, and to me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join that, and I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. it was definitely intriguing, but yes, I was also going, ‘Well, what are we going to do? And that was a bit mysterious.” “I did appreciate what was shared, but it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and getting a chance to come together. There are personal things, too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit… I’m not quite sure how to put it. Just to get to get back into that. I don’t want to say close the chapter, but revisit and have certain resolutions and join in this loving and creative spirit.” Via Deadline

Maguire’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home was something that fans were extremely excited about and seeing him back in the suit was something many didn’t expect to see.

The interview includes a ton of insight into how all three actors dealt with taking on the role of this iconic character. You can check out the full interview below.