Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Rumored To Be The Same As Raimi Trilogy, Not A New Variant In No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release date is quickly approaching with just under two months until fans can finally experience what is being touted as “Spider-Man: Endgame” on the big screen.

A lot of the details regarding this film are unknown, especially given that we’ve yet to see an official poster for the movie. However, one proven leaker has revealed some details about one of the Spider-Men rumored to appear in the film.

In response to a question regarding if Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man would be a variant should he show up in No Way Home, Big Screen Leaks claim that he won’t instead it will most definitely be the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man from the Sam Raimi trilogy.

There's actually a few scenes in NWH where they acknowledge his life since Spider-Man 3. It's clear that this is the one from the first 3 films and not just a variant. — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) October 27, 2021

Going further, the leaker claimed that there are multiple scenes in the film that will acknowledge events that took place between Spider-Man 3 and No Way Home leaving no confusion that it is the same Spider-Man between both movies.

If this proves to be true it would be great news for fans and seemingly confirm the rest of the returning cast are one and the same and not variants themselves. The theory of these being Variants could make a lot of sense given the events of Loki which broke the sacred timeline and caused all kinds of ripples through the universe, though it seems No Way Home won’t rely on this too heavily for its plot.

Right now, this leak isn’t confirmed and fans won’t know for sure until we get further footage from the film or potentially even until it hits cinemas on Dec. 17.