Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Will Reportedly Have A Son In The MCU

Following Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch signing up for Spider-Man 3, all the signs are pointing to the threequel cracking open the doors to the Spider-Verse in a major way. Even if they don’t end up appearing in that movie, it’s looking very likely that Sony and Marvel have plans to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their versions of the wall-crawler soon, with negotiations potentially already underway.

Various reports are pointing in this direction, and the latest intriguing tidbit comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who’s shared a new bite-sized piece of info, but one that has huge implications, on his Patreon page. He’s heard that Maguire’s Peter Parker, whenever he returns, will be portrayed as a dad and will have a son. Richtman is currently classifying this as a rumor, which probably means he’s unable to corroborate it with another source right now, but it’s exciting to hear all the same.

Peter and Mary Jane have had various kids in alternate continuities, of course, but it was their baby son Benjy from the MC2 continuity who proved key to the original Spider-Verse comic book event. Given how important Uncle Ben was to Maguire’s web-head, and how key father/son relationships were to that trilogy overall, it would make a lot of sense to give him a son named Ben if/when he comes back. Plus, it suggests that some concepts from the comic will be lifted to the screen.

Assuming the mother is MJ, this would also finally wrap up the dangling threads of 2007’s Spider-Man 3, which ended with an unspoken reconciliation between the couple after the traumatic events of the film, but left it ambiguous whether they would be able to get past them and make it work. However, if this intriguing rumor turns out to be the case, then we’ll finally learn that they got back together and started a family.

As for exactly where we’ll find out about this, it could happen in Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2 or maybe a live-action Spider-Verse movie. Time will tell, but it’s certainly got us excited.