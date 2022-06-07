Filmmaker Todd Phillips has shared the official title for the sequel of the 2019 film Joker on social media.

His recent Instagram post features the cover for the script and Joaquin Phoenix reading through it. While the post doesn’t have a caption, the title for the sequel film has been shared. Joker Folie a Deux (translated to Joker Madness for Two) is currently the title for the film and was written by both Phillips and Scott Silver.

There haven’t been any updates on the official cast list, but we can assume from the post that Phoenix is on board.

This story is still developing.