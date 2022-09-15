There is a reason why there is such a huge fanbase for author J. R. R. Tolkien‘s fictional work, not only did he create one of the most fully formed fictional worlds in literary history but he filled it with characters of amazing wisdom, kindness, and bravery. This is the legacy that Tolkien left behind, one that is still going strong today decades after the Lord of the Rings novels were first published.

In the wake of the Amazon series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans of his work are now sharing some of the quotes from his work that have deeply impacted their lives today.

Tolkien didn’t have the easiest life himself, losing his father as a young child whilst on holiday in England resulting in his permanent move to the country, the loss of his mother after that, his conscription to a bloody war he did not want to join, and the loss of two of his closest friends in that war. These experiences are enough to make anyone bitter, but instead, they made Tolkien wise. He poured this wisdom into his characters, particularly the character of Gandalf to whom many of the following quotes are attributed.

Legions of fans hold Tolkien’s works and characters close to their heart, which also includes the adaptions to screen with Ian McKellan doing a phenomenal job of portraying the powerful yet kind wizard. We often need a guiding hand in times of darkness, and for many Tolkien’s words are that guiding hand.

Over on Reddit, the OP shared their own favorite quote, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us,” whilst asking others what Tolkien quotes had an impact on their view of life.

Another of Gandalf’s is when he quells Frodo’s hatred toward Gollum, in a quote that looks at who has the right to decide another’s fate.

Directly following on from the above quote is this, no matter how smart or knowledgeable you may be, you have no idea what will happen in the future, or what role a person has yet to play.

This is one that many who feel like they are trapped in the dark may remind themselves of, darkness is not forever.

Feel what you feel, tears are sometimes necessary.

This user pulls out a quote from Tom Bombadil, a very eccentric and ageless fellow.

Many may find Gandalf’s comforting words to Pippin comforting to themselves. We do not truly know what happens when we die, but we can hope we will find peace.

This quote from Bilbo to Frodo is both a warning and an enticement, step out of your comfort zone and who knows where you will end up.

Through his work, Tolkien has touched millions who seek to find comfort and wisdom in his stories. Stories are one of the most important tools we have as humans, they hold power, and with amazing storytellers like Tolkien, that power can survive for lifetimes.