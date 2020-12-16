Tom Cruise Blasts Mission: Impossible 7 Crew For Breaking COVID Protocols, Threatens To Fire Them

After a lengthy delay thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, Mission: Impossible 7 is now back in front of cameras and star Tom Cruise is in the headlines tonight but not due to another one of his crazy stunts. Instead, it’s for blasting crew members for not following COVID-19 protocols.

As first reported by The Sun, the Hollywood megastar spotted a couple members of the production team standing a bit too close together and absolutely lost it. “If I see you do it again you’re f*cking gone,” said Cruise. Continuing on, he launched into an explosive tirade, saying:

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf*ckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” “You can tell it to the people who are losing their f*cking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f*cking industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f*cking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f*cking gone.” “Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” Cruise continued. “That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

Yikes, that’s quite the outburst, but to be fair to the actor, he does have a point. We all know how difficult it is for everyone in the industry right now and the last thing he needs are people breaking protocol on a massive production like Mission: Impossible 7 and risking getting the cast and crew sick.

As for the film itself, well, plot details are virtually non-existent at this point, but with returning director Christopher McQuarrie behind the camera, it seems pretty certain that the seventh installment will join predecessors Rogue Nation and Fallout as one of the better action movies of the last little while.

Indeed, the series has been on a real hot streak as of late and we can’t wait to see what Cruise and co. have cooked up for us with the next Mission: Impossible. Let’s just hope everyone remembers to follow COVID-19 protocols from now on. Lest they risk suffering the wrath of the Top Gun star.