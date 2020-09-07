Watch: Tom Cruise Drives A Motorcycle Off A Cliff In Mission: Impossible 7 Set Video

After a lengthy delay due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Mission: Impossible 7 is now back in front of cameras, and star Tom Cruise has returned to doing what he does best. Shooting was originally scheduled to begin in February in Italy, but things were halted when the global health crisis ensued, meaning that production didn’t officially kick off until July.

It certainly hasn’t taken Cruise long to get back into the swing of things, although there was another bump in the road when a huge fire broke out during a motorcycle stunt in England that had taken the stunt team six weeks to rehearse and prepare. Plot details are virtually non-existent at this point, but the presence of returning director Christopher McQuarrie alone seems to guarantee that the seventh installment will join predecessors Rogue Nation and Fallout in quickly becoming regarded as one of the best action movies of the 21st Century.

The filmmaker had previously teased that his leading man was planning on pulling off some obscene stunts, which is hard to believe when you consider the things he’s already accomplished in the franchise to date. However, a new set video has confirmed that not only is Tom Cruise insane, but he’s willing and able to perform the kind of death-defying antics that would give seasoned stuntmen second thoughts, as you can see below.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y — zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020

Knowing Cruise and McQuarrie, this probably isn’t the craziest thing that’s going to happen in Mission: Impossible 7, and you can’t help but admire the dedication of a 58 year-old A-list megastar that feels comfortable driving a speeding motorcycle directly off the side of a cliff and then parachuting back down to safety, especially when there were no doubt multiple takes required.