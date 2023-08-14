Home Movies

Tom Cruise succeeded where a $380 million Marvel mistake that created a legal nightmare for Disney failed

No one questioned security measures in 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning,' whereas MCU plot holes leave fans scratching their heads.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One
Image via Paramount

Aggrieved MCU fans have criticized perplexing plot holes in Black Widow since its release in 2021, especially concerning the existence of the Red Room.

Recently a Redditor took to the r/MarvelStudio subreddit to suggest that Black Widow would have transcended some of its more egregious inconsistencies had the Red Room flown under the radar by using analog security measures, a justification used in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning did what Black Widow should’ve done.
by u/Hadesman1 in marvelstudios

However, not everyone shared OP’s point of view. One Redditor inferred that the issue was not a plot hole but a lack of perceptual completion in the viewer.

Comment
by u/Daisy-Turntable from discussion Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning did what Black Widow should’ve done.
in marvelstudios

Another Redditor admitted that they were unimpressed by the use of analog technology to bypass the digital security risks in Mission Impossible.

Comment
by u/deanereaner from discussion Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning did what Black Widow should’ve done.
in marvelstudios

One person suggested OP was overcomplicating things by nitpicking over a comparatively trivial issue.

Comment
by u/eltrotter from discussion Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning did what Black Widow should’ve done.
in marvelstudios

Still, another Redditor offered a more straightforward perspective on the standalone Natasha Romanoff film.

Comment
by u/bargman from discussion Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning did what Black Widow should’ve done.
in marvelstudios

The original intent behind the Black Widow film was to craft a worthy conclusion to the story of a beloved founding Avenger, played by Scarlett Johansson for 11 years. However, things devolved into a messy legal debacle when Disney unilaterally decided to release the movie on its streaming platform — thus shrinking Johansson’s share of the box office profits. The star famously came out on top when both parties agreed to a settlement, and she received a hefty portion of the film’s $380 million earnings.

With countless differing perspectives on the film’s merits, time will tell if the dust has finally settled on Black Widow‘s tangled web of critiques.

Avatar
About the author

Manya Seisay

Manya is a Contributing Writer for We Got This Covered, who explores diverse topics, including entertainment, royals, gaming, and new technologies.