Tom Hanks May Have Just Found His Next Disney Role

If we’ve learned anything recently, it’s that Disney can’t stop and won’t stop shuffling through their extensive back catalogue of animated films until every single one receives the live-action treatment. Indeed, the studio’s upcoming slate is packed with projects that will be familiar to longtime fans of the Mouse House and one of them, of course, is Pinocchio.

For those unfamiliar with the story – though honestly, how many people haven’t seen Disney’s animated classic or at least heard the tale? – we first met the titular character in 1883 novel The Adventures Of Pinocchio, which told the story of a young boy made out of wood who was brought to life by a fairy. He wanted nothing more than to become a real boy but to do so, he had to prove himself to be “brave, truthful and unselfish.”

It’s a great story that’s stood the test of time and seen several adaptations already, but Disney’s now cooking up a new live-action take and according to Deadline, they have their eye on Tom Hanks to play the role of Geppetto, the “kind and elderly wood-carver who creates Pinocchio.” And while he hasn’t officially signed on just yet, the actor is apparently interested.

Of course, if Hanks does indeed board the project, it’ll see him reunite with his Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, which is probably one of the reasons why he’s eager to join. That and the fact that there really is no one better suited for this role than the Cast Away star.

In any case, it’s still early days for this live-action remake of Pinocchio, but clearly, Disney is aiming high with the talent both in front of and behind the camera. And if Tom Hanks makes things official, you can bet that a whole bunch of other A-listers will follow him and fill out the rest of the roles.