Tom Hanks’ New Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Tom Hanks is one of very few individuals in Hollywood who can convince audiences to watch his latest effort just because he’s in it, even if they don’t know anything at all about the project. Indeed, the iconic actor is one of the most reliable names in the industry and never offers up a performance that’s anything less than eminently watchable, so when his newest film hit Netflix, it was always guaranteed to do well.

As you may’ve heard, Paul Greengrass’ Western News of the World was finally added to the platform in most territories outside of the US earlier this month and though the prestige drama performed poorly at the box office, even given the current circumstances plaguing theaters, with a relatively modest $38 million budget and Netflix paying what’s certainly not a nominal fee to secure international distribution rights, the project has probably still managed to turn a profit.

Regardless of how much money it winds up making, though, the producers can at least rest easy knowing that it’s being watched by a whole lot of people. After quickly topping the Netflix charts upon its debut, News of the World has remained in the global Top 10 for roughly a week now, hovering around various spots since hitting the service on February 10th.

It may not be one of the leading man’s best ever efforts, but Tom Hanks is still as magnetic as always as Captain Jefferson Kidd, who stumbles across a young German girl and finds himself having to return her safely to her family. As a defiantly old school epic, News of the World certainly entertains and should continue to play well with Netflix subscribers for some time to come.