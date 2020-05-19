New Tom Hanks Movie Will Skip Theaters And Go Straight To Streaming

Without a doubt, Tom Hanks is one of Hollywood’s most beloved and respected actors. He’s been on our screens for decades now and has brought to life all kinds of exceptional and inspirational roles in a number of very successful movies. The internet, in particular, loves Hanks, with many unable to find any trace of malevolence behind those blue eyes of his.

Perhaps some of his likeability is because he only ever plays the good guy in films. Be it Toy Story‘s Woody, the titular character in Forrest Gump or even his recent portrayal of Mister Rogers, Tom Hanks tends to stay away from villainous roles, and that’s a trend that looks set to continue now with Greyhound.

Once scheduled to hit theaters this June, Variety reports today that Apple TV Plus has snapped up the movie from Sony Pictures and will now premiere it on their steaming service, which is a pretty big deal for the six-month-old platform. No release date has been announced as of yet, but we can’t imagine it’s far off.

Set in the early days of World War II, the pic follows “an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause,” as they cross the treacherous North Atlantic all the while a wolf pack of Nazi submarines pursues them. The first trailer for Greyhound certainly looked promising and it’ll no doubt be a treat to see Hanks returning to sea, after his spectacular work in Captain Phillips. Not to mention that he’s clearly no stranger to WWII movies, either, and has been involved with some of the best films/TV shows in the genre.

Undoubtedly, Apple will be angling this as an awards contender and so far, it sounds like it definitely has the makings of one. And as soon as we get an exact date for when the streamer plans to premiere Greyhound, we’ll be sure to let you know, so stay tuned.