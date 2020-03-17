Home / movies

Tom Hanks Roasted By Fans After Latest Coronavirus Update

Our world continues to descend into a drawn-out montage of the opening of an apocalyptic horror movie, so we must all take solace where we can find it. As one of the nicest human beings alive, people were naturally concerned when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the Coronavirus, but the pair have now been released from hospital and have gone into self-isolation to reduce the risk of infecting others.

To keep fans updated, Hanks posted to his Twitter thanking those who helped them through their hospital stay, along with a cute toy kangaroo holding an Australian flag and some toast with Vegemite, a spread made from brewer’s yeast along with vegetable extract.

However, Australian fans have observed the thickness with which the latter has been applied, and are giving Hanks an education in just what is and isn’t acceptable in regards to its consumption, showing just how seriously the subject is taken.

The most notable comment came from Hanks’ son Colin, who seemed unsurprised at the news.

I can’t say I’ve ever experienced the stuff myself, but if it’s in any way comparable to the UK’s Marmite, that much at once would give an unpleasantly excessive flavor. It’s probably worth noting that that the toast in the picture has only one bite taken out of it, after which Hanks likely realized his mistake, well before the country’s entire population weighed in to inform him of it.

In any case, it’s good to hear that the couple are recovering, and that Tom Hanks’ inadvertent culinary faux pas has been able to lead to some good natured roasting that briefly allowed us to forget about the chaos and uncertainly in which we will all live for the foreseeable future. Also, let’s just be thankful that he didn’t do something really unforgivable, like have the kangaroo hold a New Zealand flag. Australian Twitter would have gone into a meltdown.

