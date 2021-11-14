Tom Hanks Says He’s Never Gotten A Call From Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been as close to impeccable as it gets when it comes to casting roles both big and small, with the franchise nailing the deft blend between acclaimed character actors, esteemed veterans, A-list stars and fast-rising talents with a big future.

Some of the biggest names in the business have boarded the MCU for at least one appearance, and as much as fans would erupt in tears of joy were it to happen, Tom Hanks has admitted that he’s not received so much as a phonecall from Marvel Studios to gauge his interest in getting into the superhero business.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, America’s Dad even went so far as to outline the reasons why he doesn’t think Kevin Feige will ever get on the blower to make him an offer.

“Here’s the problem. First of all, they’ve never called me once. Nope, never. And I think that if one of these days they will, they’d say, ‘Is there any way you’d consider playing a secretary of defense?’. You know, a guy who comes and says, ‘Please, help us Ultraman, we can’t survive!’. I’d be one of those guys. I don’t get to play the punk.”

Fellow Academy Award winners Robert Redford and William Hurt have played government suits in the MCU, but Hanks doesn’t seem all that interested in joining them. Admittedly, it would be a waste of an all-time great were he to show up solely to deliver exposition and provide the novelty favtor of seeing Tom Hanks in the series, but we can cross our fingers and hope that an agreement may be reached one day in the future.