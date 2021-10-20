Tom Hardy Fuels MCU Crossover Rumors After Deleting Venom & Spider-Man Art

The lines between Sony’s standalone Venomverse and the MCU are so blurred at this point that you’d need the Hubble Telescope to achieve any degree of definition.

For those yet to witness Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock/Venom do symbiote-on-symbiote battle with Cletus Kasady in this year’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a tantalizing scene splashed on-screen during the sequel’s credits teases something rather special indeed. It goes without saying that spoilers aplenty will be present from this point forward, so continue at your own risk.

Venom, like other members of its race, has the ability to visit not just other planets, but entirely different realities. Brock witnesses this first-hand when his co-inhabitant transports both of them to a world where New York is under the protection of a Friendly Neighborhood hero.

Brock witnesses J K Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson delivering his exposé on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as seen during Far From Home, directly alluding to the fact that worlds are about to collide.

Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has already teased exactly that, and now fans think Hardy, by way of a deleted social media post (H/T, Screen Rant) is getting in on the act. The actor posted and quickly removed art depicting Peter Parker and Brock’s alter-ego’s doing battle which, while not particularly indicative of anything on its own, becomes incredibly suspect if the actor decided it best to remove any reference to the image altogether.

Could the meeting come as soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year? There’s not long left to find out, as the threequel lands on December 17th.