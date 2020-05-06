Tom Hardy’s Terrifying And Unrecognizable In New Capone Photo

Tom Hardy has long established himself as one of the most versatile actors working in Hollywood today. From grandiloquent supervillain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, a scumbag fur-trapper in The Revenant, and both halves of the Krays (often at the same time) in Legend. And that’s just a smattering of his chameleonic credits.

For his upcoming movie, Hardy will return to crime iconography, playing notorious gangster Al Capone in, no surprises with this title, Capone. And now, ahead of its video-on-demand debut on May 12th, a new headshot of Hardy in character has been released, which you can see for yourself down below.

The film had been set to drop into theaters, but due to coronavirus that’s no longer possible in the immediate future. So, instead of delaying it like the majority of studios have chosen to do, it’s been decided that Capone will be made available for streaming on May 12th. Bit of a mixed blessing for those who had been looking forward to seeing it on the big screen, but at least you won’t have to sit on your hands due to a major delay. Black Widow, Mulan and New Mutants, they don’t have it so lucky.

Given the dearth of new content at this moment in time, choosing to release Capone now might be a very astute decision. Just as Tiger King fed off the vacuum to reach a huge stay-at-home audience, this film could likewise end up finding a bigger crowd on-demand than it otherwise would have in theaters.

Looking forward to seeing Tom Hardy’s latest transformation in Capone? Drop a comment below with your thoughts. There’s just under one week to go till we get to see the full shtick.