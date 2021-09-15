Tom Hardy’s Venom Confirmed To Meet Spider-Man In Future Movie

The upcoming Sony Pictures film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is debuting on October 15th, and with just a month to go until the big premiere, fans are talking about the big fight between Venom and Carnage. In the movie, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock has seemingly adjusted to life with the symbiote. Of course, that was the premise of the first movie.

The next installment in Venom’s story is, clearly, the fight against Carnage, but viewers are also looking forward to seeing Venom, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man meet, too. After all, the multiverse is opening up, worlds are colliding, and there are a slew of opportunities for Spider-Man’s enemies to appear in a realm unlike those we’ve seen before.

IGN got to chat with Andy Serkis about directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the prospect of Spider-Man and Venom meeting in a future film.

When asked, Serkis said this about Venom meeting Spider-Man.

“Look, that’s the question on everyone’s lips. They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it’s never gonna happen. I’m only joking, of course, it’s gonna happen…”

He went on to say that there are steps that must be taken on the way to getting there. Of course, people expect to see the two meet, but people also want to know more about Venom; fans want those stories, too. Jumping to a different storyline too quickly may take away from what the films are building up to right now.

“But, I think there’s so much… Look, it depends when you want to get there, and also, what the appetite is. If people want more Venom stories, then, to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door.

Fans of Marvel, and the MCU specifically, know that you can’t skip out on those characters if you want a truly fleshed-out storyline. Think about Captain America, for example, his story would be incomplete without Bucky, it would feel much different if we didn’t explore that relationship. There are characters within the Venom realm that flesh out that story, too; important characters.

So we’ll anxiously await the moment when Venom and Peter Parker cross paths, knowing that the road there is going to be an exciting one, too.