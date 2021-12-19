Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s first collaboration hits streaming in January

This year saw Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson become a new fan-favorite duo thanks to Marvel’s Loki TV series, which followed the God of Mischief forming an unlikely friendship with Wilson’s jet-ski-loving TVA agent Mobius. A big reason for why the pair’s on-screen chemistry was so great is because the two actors have known each other for years, as they previously worked together on a very different project a decade ago. And that project is now about to hit Hulu this January 1st.

2011’s Midnight in Paris is the project in question and, like Loki, it even has a time travel angle, albeit with a much more artistic and literary bent. Wilson stars as Gil Pender, a American screenwriter visiting Paris with his flaky fiancée Inez (Rachel McAdams). While struggling to write his first novel, Gil discovers that he can travel back in time to the 1920s, but only at the stroke of midnight.

Across his nightly visits to the past, Gil has his imagination reignited and his worldview changed by his encounters with the many celebrated creators inhabiting the Paris of the 1920s. Including authors Gertrude Stein (Kathy Burke) and Ernest Hemingway (Corey Stoll), artist Salvador Dali (Adrien Brody), and The Great Gatsby writer F. Scott Fitzgerald (Hiddleston). The film came out in May 2011, the very same month that Hiddleston made his debut as Loki in the first Thor movie.

Cards on the table, Midnight in Paris is directed by Woody Allen, the former acclaimed filmmaker who’s disgraced at this point, due to the plethora of sexual misconduct allegations against him, with many viewers and stars electing to boycott his films in recent years. However, is easily one of the finest efforts of the latter part of Allen’s career and its star-studded cast all provide strong performances.

So, if you’re inclined to watch it, Midnight in Paris streams on Hulu from this New Year’s Day. Loki season 2, meanwhile, featuring the return of both Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, is in the works.