Tom Hiddleston hopes Loki’s bisexuality is meaningful

There is a dedicated fan base for Loki of Asgard, all of whom were delightfully surprised when it was announced that he was going to have his own show, especially after Thanos said there would be “no more resurrections this time.” after killing him off yet again.

The Disney Plus miniseries let viewers to follow the God of Mischief without the presence of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, allowing for more depth and insight into the already complicated character.

One of the newer revelations in the show was the titular antihero coming out as out as bisexual. In a conversation with female Loki variant, Sylvie. In an interview with The Guardian, Hiddleston discussed being asked to do the miniseries, and what it meant for him, his character, and the fans.

“I was just really honored to be asked. We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character – I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the bits that people loved, while doing something new. I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it. It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us.”

Loki is the first lead queer character in the MCU so far, but we’ll be seeing Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie searching for a queen when Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters in July. Fans have long said that the MCU does not represent enough LGBTQ+ characters, but as the franchise moves forward, we will most likely see a shift in representation both on both the big and small screens.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus.