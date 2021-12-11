Tom Holland addresses potential cameo in ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot

Even though we don’t know anything about the project other than the fact it’s in active development and has an official placeholder logo, there’s every reason for fans to believe that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot.

Not only is Jon Watts moving over from the franchise’s web-slinging series to take the reins on the team’s fifth live-action outing with a fourth different lineup, but the comic book history between the two parties runs very deep and spans decades.

However, in an interview with ComicBookMovie, Holland admitted that it’s far too early for him to be thinking about whether or not he’ll be dropping by Fantastic Four, going so far as to say that a guest spot in the movie would defeat the purpose of tying off his first solo trilogy in fairly definitive fashion with No Way Home.

“You know, I think him popping up for a cameo would defeat the purpose….While I’d love to be in that film [because] I love Jon and would be really excited to see what he does with the Fantastic Four… I think what we need to do with Spider-Man is let it breathe and almost let the audience tell us what they want.”

Before we start to ponder whether or not the friendly neighborhood superhero will show up in Fantastic Four, we have to get other and more important things out the way first like casting announcements, a writer, a start date for production and a release window. Once we get that information, then we can put our speculative hats on and theorize about how Spider-Man could get involved.