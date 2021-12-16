Tom Holland and Zendaya really don’t want a ‘Spider-Man’ sex scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is perhaps the most chaste franchise in the industry, and it took the string of blockbuster comic book adaptations 26 movies before a sex scene was glimpsed onscreen, and even then it operated firmly within the parameters of Eternals‘ PG-13 rating.

Obviously, it’s hardly a requirement for every film to feature a spot of lovemaking, and in the grand scheme of things it isn’t the sort of thing people are crying out to see from the MCU. Just as well, then, because Tom Holland and Zendaya are very much against the notion of the Spider-Man series getting jiggy with it.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, Holland couldn’t be more clear that he never wants to be put in that position when shooting one of the many web-slinging blockbusters that are still to come in the wake of No Way Home.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise. We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love.”

As for Zendaya, she didn’t sugarcoat her words either, exclaiming that “no one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible”, which is fair enough. How the conversation wound up heading down that path in the first place is an entirely different question, but at least it’s safe to assume that future Spider-Man movies won’t be showing audiences Peter Parker’s full college experience.