Tom Holland becomes the 7th actor to appear in 5 billion-dollar movies

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has passed the billion-dollar threshold at the box office after less than two weeks in theaters, the actor has become the youngest member of an exclusive club by quite some distance.

The 25 year-old has made six appearances as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker, and five of them have hit ten figures, with Homecoming the odd one out. That’s an incredible achievement, and another signifier of both his own popularity and that of the web-slinging superhero, but you can bet he’s not done by any stretch.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Arrives Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fellow MCU cohorts Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Don Cheadle join him in the five-timers club, thanks entirely to their involvement in Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise. Andy Serkis rounds out the crew, but he holds the distinction of achieving it through Marvel Studios, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Robert Downey Jr. has starred in six, but you won’t be surprised to discover that somebody has lent support to a mind-blowing ten billion-dollar blockbusters, and his name is Samuel L. Jackson.

On top of the MCU’s four Avengers epics, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the veteran also showed up in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker via voice cameo, along with The Phantom Menace, Jurassic Park and The Incredibles 2, which is why he’s the highest-grossing onscreen talent of all-time.