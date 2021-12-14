Tom Holland calls Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal his movie parents

The bond between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is only growing stronger now that each party remains committed to keeping Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as a key player in both, and the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has shifted Tom Hardy’s Venom into a world where Harry Styles exists as Thanos’ brother. These are strange times.

At the center of it all are Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, two of the most notable producers in Hollywood. While there have been battles between them in the past, at the end of the day they put their differences aside in the name of the greater good. Which, in this case, equates to untold billions of box office dollars.

Caught in the middle of it all is Spidey himself, who hilariously compared Feige and Pascal to his parents while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the No Way Home premiere after hearing the duo were keen to keep partnering up for more superhero antics.

“Well, that’s great news. That’s awesome. Kevin, he’s the king. Amy is the queen. They’re like my parents, I love them to bits. And if they have me back, I’ll be there.”

For a while, in the summer of 2019, it looked as if Feige had lost the custody battle, but those fences have long since been amended, and we’ve now got a deluge of Spider-Man content set to come to our screens for the foreseeable future.