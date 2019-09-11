Tom Holland Says Mark Ruffalo Is Worse At Spoiling Marvel Movies

Between them, Avengers: Endgame duo Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo have been guilty of some pretty serious blunders relating to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First came Holland’s untimely admission that his standalone Spider-Man movie was to be the first in a trilogy – a trilogy that ground to a halt late last month when negotiations between Disney and Sony broke down – before Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the first 20 minutes of Thor Ragnarok (audio-only) to a sea of very confused Marvel fans. And that’s just *checks notes* two examples from a very long, embarrassing list.

To their credit, both actors have owned their mistakes, even engaging in silly, meme-worthy videos online about ‘accidentally’ revealing plot point X about Marvel movie Y – back in 2017, for instance, Holland ‘leaked’ the official poster for Avengers: Infinity War.

Fast forward to now, and the Spider-Man actor was in attendance at the FanX convention in Salt Lake City (h/t ComicBook.com), where he called out Ruffalo – jokingly, of course – as the bigger of the two spoilers.

I’ve spoiled a few things, but Mark Ruffalo said that everybody dies at the end of Infinity War. But the thing is, no one took him seriously. Like if I had said that, everyone would be like, ‘yeah, it probably happens, yeah.’ I mean, Mark live-streamed the first 20 minutes of Thor [Ragnarok] by accident. I didn’t do that, so I have to say Mark is.

Not that we can argue with Holland’s comments. Asked straight-up to name the biggest loudmouth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – that one person who just can’t keep a secret – the British actor was faced with a choice between himself and Ruffalo. And while he acknowledges his own mistakes, Holland also recalled the moment when Mark Ruffalo spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War right before our eyes (“everybody dies!”).

Barring some unexpected change of fate, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is actually no longer part of the MCU, so this unofficial spoiler war between Holland and Ruffalo may well be another casualty of the Disney-Sony fallout.