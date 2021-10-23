Tom Holland Didn’t Think Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Story Could Work

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 turned out to be the weakest installment in his acclaimed trilogy by far, with the studio-mandated inclusion of Venom bogging down a plot that already had way too much going on, with another villain in addition to Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and James Franco’s Green Goblin one too many.

Fast forward seven years to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and the studio-mandated inclusion of countless Easter Eggs nodding towards an entire universe bogged down a plot that already had way too much going on, with the teases of an entire Sinister Six in addition to Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino three too many.

Seven years after that, December brings the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home… and we’re actually feeling pretty confident about it. Everyone’s hedged their bets on a trio of Peter Parkers and a sextet of antagonists, and yet it could turn out to be the web-slinger’s best effort yet if it hits the spot.

Tom Holland took a little convincing, though, after admitting in an interview with Empire Magazine that he never thought Sony and Marvel would be able to pull of such a massive story.

“When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off’… But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy .”

We’ve only seen one trailer so far, but that was more than enough to see the hype train pull out of the station; now we just have to wait another two months before we find out if Spider-Man: No Way Home can live up to the stratospheric expectations.