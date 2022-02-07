Tom Holland enjoyed being hit by a car 17 times filming ‘Uncharted’

Being an action hero takes an intense physical toll on any actor, even somebody like Tom Holland, a spring chicken at just 25 years of age who still boasts plenty of blockbuster experience after six outings as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, never mind his background in dance and gymnastics.

That being said, upcoming video game adaptation Uncharted will mark his first genuine foray into the genre’s more old school territory; in that he doesn’t have the benefit of a stunt double or assistance from the effects team in quite the same way as he does when squeezed into the skintight spandex of the iconic web-slinger, which presents a different sort of challenge.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland sounded positively hyped about being hit by a car seventeen times for one stunt in particular, wearing it as a badge of honor showcasing his commitment towards doing justice to console favorite Nathan Drake.

“It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times. And people are like, ‘Wait, what?’ So for me, that was a very proud moment. It’s really, really cool and that would have to be one of the highlights.”

'Uncharted' IMAX Poster Teases The Film's Numerous Locations

Video game movies are still proving to be hugely inconsistent from both a critical and commercial standpoint, but coming hot on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland’s mere presence should be enough to guarantee a solid opening weekend for Uncharted at the very least. Hopefully, his rigorous vehicular endeavors prove to be worth it in the end.