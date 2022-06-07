Tom Holland got back on his bullsh*t, spoiled ‘No Way Home’ for ‘Ms. Marvel’ star

Tom Holland has done a fantastic job of rehabilitating his reputation as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s premiere spoiler merchant, although he has tried to shift the crown back over to Mark Ruffalo on occasion.

Where once he was paired up with Benedict Cumberbatch specifically so the latter could make sure he didn’t give away any game-changing reveals ahead of time, Holland can now spend months fielding Spider-Man questions on the press circuits for both No Way Home and Uncharted, and tell everyone with a straight face that he was the only Peter Parker in the movie.

Unfortunately, that courtesy did not extend to Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, who was shooting the Disney Plus series at the same Atlanta soundstages as Jon Watts’ multiversal web-slinging threequel. As she explained to Elite Daily, Holland simply showed her a picture of himself with Tobey Maguire, letting the cat well and truly out of the bag.

“He was like, ‘What’s your show even about?’ I was like, ‘What’s Spider-Man about?’ He fully shows me a photo of him with Tobey Maguire! I get we’re both in Marvel, but I didn’t need to know that before it happened.”

It would seem that there are no secrets between MCU co-stars, even ones making their onscreen acting debuts by headlining a blockbuster streaming series that introduces a brand new superhero into the mix, one that’s already got a major part to play in the future with The Marvels coming next year, never mind those Young Avengers rumors that simply won’t go away.