Tom Holland hopes Spider-Man and Daredevil can team up one day

With all kinds of crossover possibilities opened up from the multiversal plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, star Tom Holland is now expressing his hopes for who the friendly neighborhood superhero can team up with next.

In addition to Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Dock Ock, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro playing prominent roles in the box office behemoth — all of whom we saw in the trailers — a number of other surprise Marvel favorites made their way into the film, too.

One of the more minor, but undoubtedly hyped, cameos was from Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, who portrayed the defense attorney of Holland’s Peter Parker after the web-head is falsely framed by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio in a posthumously released, doctored video.

Holland called the experience of sharing the screen with Cox, who impressively inhabited the role of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen for three acclaimed seasons on Netflix’s Daredevil, “incredibly exciting,” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was a big fan of the Daredevil series, and I think he’s a fantastic actor. He’s done a wonderful job with that character, and albeit it was a small cameo, it obviously teased the future of what could be,” he said.

Describing the single scene that Cox appears in the Spider-Man film as “a real actors’ piece,” Holland said the minimal setup of all the characters seated and chatting around a kitchen table incorporated elements of the craft, like blocking the scene, that made it feel like “an actors’ workshop while working with people I really look up to.”

“Charlie was a lot of fun. It was really cool to see him snap back into a character that I am really a fan of and that he has a lot of love for, obviously. So it was pretty awesome, and I hope that one day we find a way for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up again.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now and is expected to be available on digital from next month, with a special features-packed Blu-ray release expected shortly thereafter.