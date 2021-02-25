Tom Holland Says Marvel Haven’t Let Him See Black Widow Yet

Having originally been scheduled for release last May before being hit with two six-month delays as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, you can guarantee that there are more than a few employees at Marvel Studios and Disney to have seen the completed version of Black Widow.

After all, Scarlett Johansson’s combination of solo debut and fond farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was just weeks away from arriving in theaters when it was first pushed back. However, that courtesy hasn’t extended to the stars of the franchise themselves, after Tom Holland admitted in a recent interview that despite his repeated pleas, nobody from the studio has let him see Black Widow yet.

“We’ve been pestering Marvel for weeks to see if they’ll set up a screening for Black Widow for us, but they haven’t. If you’re watching, Marvel sort it out because we want to watch.”

New Black Widow Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At The Film's Mystery Character 1 of 3

It’s good to know that no one’s getting preferential treatment, not even Spider-Man, especially when fans are still fearing the worst after the most recent reports indicated that Black Widow might end up being delayed once again if Kevin Feige and his paymasters at the Mouse House couldn’t settle on a release strategy.

The three options on the table are to drop it in May as planned despite the painfully slow recovery of the theatrical industry, opt for a hybrid model that would see the prequel locked behind the Disney Plus Premier Access paywall, or simply wait even longer until things have regained some semblance of normality, which could then have a knock-on effect to the rest of the Phase Four feature films.

A final decision should be made in the next couple of weeks, and it’s heartening that Tom Holland is in the same boat as the rest of us in waiting to see when we’ll finally be able to watch Black Widow, which has been a decade in the making already.