Tom Holland On Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Spider-Man 3 Rumors

There are a few names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are well-known as unintentional but habitual spoilers. When you keep the secrets they hold and are kept in the dark as those on the set of MCU films often are — there are bound to be moments when something slips. Sometimes the spoilers unfold in front of our eyes with the movie’s premiere, while sometimes they’re the product of what the cast has been led to believe will happen.

No matter what, eagle-eyed fans always look at people like Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland when they need to hope for a potential spoiler.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Tom Holland spoke about Spider-Man: No Way Home, and some of the spoilers fans are hearing about the possibility of a live-action spider-verse — well, Holland kept his cool and zipped his lip. If the choice was his alone or that of the studio, we’ll likely never know.

On the possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making a surprise visit to the upcoming film, Holland had a short response.

“I don’t know. I’m always in the dark. If they are, no-one’s told me.”

The question comes after Holland spoke of a scene so incredible that his jaw was on the floor after watching it. He says the scene was terrific.

“It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor.”

Not telling Holland any big secrets is probably a safe choice for the powers that be, but it is always hilarious to see him tiptoe around answers to ensure that not even a breadcrumb of a spoiler falls from his mouth.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, 2021.