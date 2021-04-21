Tom Holland Reportedly Wants To Explore What Happened To Uncle Ben In The MCU

Batman and Spider-Man have arguably the most famous and well-known origin stories out of any comic book characters, but that doesn’t mean we need to see the tragic events that set them on the path to superheroism unfold in live-action over and over again. We’ve witnessed the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne in some fashion as part of Tim Burton’s Batman, Batman Forever, Batman Begins, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gotham and Joker, and it’d be fine if we never had to watch it ever again.

As for Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, both Cliff Robertson and Martin Sheen bit the dust in the first installments of Sony’s two Spider-Man franchises, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe made a smart call in having him out of the picture by the time we first meet Tom Holland‘s web-slinger in Captain America: Civil War.

Tony Stark slotted seamlessly into the mentor and father figure role who eventually dies to cast a shadow over Peter’s life anyway, so there was no need to throw Uncle Ben into the mix as well. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Holland wants to explore what happened to him as part of a future MCU project, but the tipster doesn’t offer much in the way of additional details.

Of course, there’ve been a handful of visual references made to Uncle Ben across Homecoming and Far From Home, something that’ll probably continue in December’s No Way Home. That being said, revisiting a backstory that everyone already knows could eat up some valuable screen time and in the grand scheme of things, it wouldn’t add much to Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Still, it’s a pivotal part of the mythology nonetheless, so it might well end up being given a closer look in the future.