Tom Holland Reportedly Signs ‘Huge’ Deal With Netflix

When it comes to the rising film talent of today it’s hard to look past Tom Holland. The 25-year-old has quickly built up an impressive catalog of roles with his most beloved and iconic being his appearances as Peter Parker in Disney Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

While the actor is set to reprise this role later this year in the third installment Spider-Man: No Way Home, to secure longevity in the acting spotlight branching out and taking on other film roles may be the right move and according to a new report, this is exactly what the star has done.

According to a report by Giant Freakin Robot, trusted and proven sources of theirs revealed that Holland has struck a major film deal with the streaming service Netflix. The source did not provide the outlet any further details on the specifics of this deal or anything outside of its existence.

Netflix has been known to spend huge amounts of money locking down stars for content on their service and a rising star like Tom Holland would be a huge catch for Netflix that would surely bolster their audience over time.

In the past Holland has worked on projects with Netflix, namely his appearance in the Netflix-distributed film The Devil All the Time (2020) alongside Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan.

Right now there has been no public announcement from Tom Holland nor Netflix regarding any deal that has been made and if the report is to be true we’ll likely not hear anything until after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year.