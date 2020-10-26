Tom Holland Reportedly Wants Spider-Man To Go Back Into Space

So far, the seven Spider-Man movies split across three franchises and two studios have lived up to the web-slinger’s moniker of being a friendly neighborhood superhero, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield not even venturing outside of New York. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker has certainly gone a lot further afield than his predecessors, though, especially when teaming up with the Avengers.

As well as traveling to Washington and Europe, Tom Holland’s Spidey has also been to outer space, very much against the wishes of his father figure Tony Stark. Heading beyond the stars ultimately saw him become one of the billions dusted by Thanos in the Snap, and it was the loss of Peter that directly motivated Tony to crack the formula for time travel and suit up once more when the band got back together in Avengers: Endgame.

Of course, Nick Fury was quick to remind the teenage superhero that he’d been to outer space when he tried to turn down the cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D. in Far From Home, and now insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Holland is reportedly pushing for Spider-Man to get back up above our atmosphere at some point. “[He] wants Spidey to go back to space,” said the tipster on his Patreon account.

So far, no solo Spider-Man movie has ever incorporated a particularly heavy sci-fi element, and it seems unlikely that the studio will send Peter back into space on his own, especially with the focus looking to be on the multiverse for the foreseeable future. That being said, the Avengers tend to deal with much bigger threats, and as an integral member of the team, Spidey will no doubt become involved in some extra terrestrial adventures once again.