Tom Holland Reportedly Wants $20 Million To Re-Sign As Spider-Man

Once Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters in December, Tom Holland will no longer be under contract to play the web-slinger for either Marvel Studios or Sony, even though he’s admitted that he’ll happily stick around for as long as he’s wanted.

The actor signed a six-picture deal when he first landed the role, allowing him to star in three solo movies and a trio of Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers. Looking at the plans Sony have in store for their own shared mythology, which they recently rebranded with the superhero’s name front and center, Holland’s bargaining power is in a very strong position when he opens talks over a renewal.

After all, MCU fans would reject another recasting of the iconic character, and Sony have put all of their eggs in the Spider-Man basket. We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Trevor Slattery was returning for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Holland reportedly wants $20 million to re-up his deal, and you’d imagine he’ll probably get it.

$20 million for however many films plus profit participation points and box office milestones would make him a very wealthy young man indeed, a far cry from the relatively paltry $250,000 he received for Captain America: Civil War. That being said, his upfront Spider-Man salary jumped to an estimated $5 million for his most recent outings in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame and No Way Home, so he’s hardly been working for pennies.